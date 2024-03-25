Maryam Vows To End Economic Woes Jointly
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb discussed the country's economic challenges and vowed to pull Pakistan out of economic crisis through joint efforts.
Muhammad Aurangzeb congratulated the Chief Minister on assuming charge of her office, and termed her election as country’s first female Chief Minister as a great milestone in the democratic history of Pakistan, according to a handout issued here Monday.
The Federal Finance Minister hailed Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives for social welfare of the people.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister thanked Muhammad Aurangzeb for the good words. She also congratulated him on assuming charge as Federal Finance Minister, and expressed her best wishes for his success.
She hoped that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb would take people-friendly decisions for economic turn around of the country.
Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid were also present.
