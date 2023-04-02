UrduPoint.com

Maryam Welcomes Khunjerab Pass Reopening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Maryam welcomes Khunjerab Pass reopening

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has welcomed reopening of Khunjerab Pass, saying that trade and travel activities has been resumed between Pakistan and China after reopening.

In a statement issued here, she congratulated the leadership of both the countries over this step, saying that trade activities has been restored after remaining closed since 2020.

This border was being used under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework since November 2016 for trade and travel by the people of two countries, she said and added that reopening of Khunjerab Pass would help resolving problems faced by the people.

She remarked that pace of CPEC projects and trade was affected during the previous PTI tenure however the incumbent government was working to further strengthen bilateral relations. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif brought the Chinese investment under CPEC which resulted in accelerated economic activities and development in the country, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan and China being brotherly countries enjoyed deep rooted relations, adding that conspiracy against CPEC has been foiled as baseless corruption allegations were made on CPEC projects.

