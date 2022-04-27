Maryam withdraws her plea for return of passport

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday withdrew her application from the Lahore High Court (LHC) she had submitted for return of her passport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday withdrew her application from the Lahore High Court (LHC) she had submitted for return of her passport.

An LHC division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, heard the civil miscellaneous application of Maryam Nawaz.

During the proceedings, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, on behalf of Maryam Nawaz, submitted that his client wanted to withdraw her application for return of passport. He pleaded with the court to allow the withdrawal of the application.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the application for being withdrawn.