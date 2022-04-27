UrduPoint.com

Maryam Withdraws Her Plea For Return Of Passport

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Maryam withdraws her plea for return of passport

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday withdrew her application from the Lahore High Court (LHC) she had submitted for return of her passport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday withdrew her application from the Lahore High Court (LHC) she had submitted for return of her passport.

An LHC division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, heard the civil miscellaneous application of Maryam Nawaz.

During the proceedings, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, on behalf of Maryam Nawaz, submitted that his client wanted to withdraw her application for return of passport. He pleaded with the court to allow the withdrawal of the application.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the application for being withdrawn.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

South Korean, Malaysian Defense Ministers Discuss ..

South Korean, Malaysian Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation in Video Call - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi schools delegation meet Chairman Federa ..

Rawalpindi schools delegation meet Chairman Federal Board

2 minutes ago
 PM, Bahrain National Guard Commander discuss bilat ..

PM, Bahrain National Guard Commander discuss bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kalat Division chairs meeting of Divi ..

Commissioner Kalat Division chairs meeting of Divisional Review Committee

2 minutes ago
 Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange Was in Works for a Long T ..

Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange Was in Works for a Long Time - Lawyer

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as foreign minis ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as foreign minister

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.