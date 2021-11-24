UrduPoint.com

Maryam's Admission Of Ads Controlling Confession Of Financial Irregularities: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Maryam Nawaz has admitted to controlling the advertisements of leading television channels.

In a tweet, he said that this was another confession of serious financial irregularities.

The minister said Maryam Nawaz claimed that she was running the party's media cell.

Fawad said that after this confessional statement it could be hoped that she would alsoacknowledge her own and her family's properties abroad.

