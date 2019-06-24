UrduPoint.com
Maryam's All Roar Aims At Sending Nawaz Abroad: Raja Basharat

Mon 24th June 2019





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat said on Monday that Nawaz Sharif was desperate to go abroad but the government was not empowered to send him abroad as it was the court that sentenced him to jail and rejected his bail request.

Addressing media after inaugurating a calligraphy exhibition at the Alhamra Arts Council, he said Imran Khan was the elected Prime Minister of Pakistan but it was equivalent to disrespect the public mandate by saying him a selected PM.

Raja Basharat said, "We are providing each and every facility demanded by Nawaz Sharif but his relatives are raising contradictory issues of his health and public meetings simultaneously.

" He assured the media that the government possessed sufficient majority for the budget approval.

Giving reaction on the press conference by Maryam Nawaz, Raja Basharat said that she (Maryam) was creating hues and cries just to send his father abroad.

"She is also talking on the issue of treatment of her father but the Punjab government provided all treatment facilities to Nawaz Sharif and the same will be ensured in future as well," he added.

