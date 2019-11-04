Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said granting bail to Maryam Nawaz was a court verdict but National Accountability Bureau as party in the case has right to give its viewpoint in detail

In a tweet on her social media account, she said equal implementation of law on all citizens was mission of the Naya Pakistan led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said the government was determined to fully implement its slogan of not two but one Pakistan.