Maryam's Demand Of Re-election In NA-75 Reflects Defeated Mindset: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Maryam's demand of re-election in NA-75 reflects defeated mindset: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Saturday said Maryam Nawaz's demand for re-election in the constituency of NA-75 was reflecting defeated mindset.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was promoter of Gullu Butt type of politics in the country but the present government was eliminating such politics.

He alleged that Ahsan Iqbal who was the senior leader of PML-N had given dictation to polling staff and enjoyed protocol from them during the election in constituency of NA-75.

Farrukh Habib said the government wanted to hold up-coming senate election in transparent manner so it had presented senate election amendment bill in the parliament for the purpose.

He said open balloting in the senate elections was long lasting demand of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and both the parties had signed Charter of Democracy (CoD) as it was the part of that agreement.

