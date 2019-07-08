UrduPoint.com
Maryam's Drama To Hoodwink People Flopped: Firdous Ashiq

Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:58 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz's drama to hoodwink people has flopped.Referring to Maryam Nawaz's address to a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin, Firdous Ashiq Awan said she cannot succeed by spending public money over such rallies

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz's drama to hoodwink people has flopped.Referring to Maryam Nawaz's address to a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin, Firdous Ashiq Awan said she cannot succeed by spending public money over such rallies."I will not call it a rally, it was a routine movement and Maryam Nawaz failed despite consuming all resources."How did you [Maryam] succeed? You were sentenced by the court.

The easy way to succeed was to provide money trail. Half of your family is fugitive from justice."Maryam Nawaz could not prove her innocence in the court and is now trying to do that in public by deceiving the people.

"Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government has decided to conduct forensic audit of the controversial video tape - shared by Maryam Nawaz to claim Nawaz Sharif's innocence in the Al-Azizia corruption reference - to check its authenticity.Dr Awan addressed a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, and stated accountability court judge [Arshad Malik] had termed the video as "fake and baseless."Maryam Nawaz while addressing a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin in the wee hours of Monday severely criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation.Maryam Nawaz called Imran Khan as selected premier and raised �Go selected Go' slogans and called on PM Imran to resign, saying that he doesn't have any legitimate right to rule Pakistan.

