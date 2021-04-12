UrduPoint.com
Maryam's Immature Politics Damaged PDM: Shahzad Akbar

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Maryam's immature politics damaged PDM: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that ill-planning of Maryam Nawaz damaged Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Her immature politics had broken the unity of eleven political parties of PDM for personal interest, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's decision, he said the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had parted ways with PDM after nomination of Azam Nazir Tarar of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

About Nawaz Sharif's medical reports, he said Pakistani government has asked the British authorities to share the details of his treatment being given to ex prime minister in London.

He said the courts had barred the ruling party for demanding surety bonds of Rs.7 billion from Nawaz Sharif.

He added that the courts allowed Nawaz Sharif to go to London for medical treatment without any condition.

Barrister Shahzad Akbar said all the political parties behind PDM were playing dangerous game for one another.

He claimed that there was no rift among the PTI leaders.

