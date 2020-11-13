UrduPoint.com
Maryam's Interview To BBC, A Drone Attack On Her Father's Current Narrative: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:48 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday termed the interview of Maryam Nawaz to BBC as drone attack on her father's current narrative of 'pay due respect to vote'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday termed the interview of Maryam Nawaz to BBC as drone attack on her father's current narrative of 'pay due respect to vote' .

He said that the fabric of Nawaz Sharif's thirty years political career was collapsed after his daughter's demand to the establishment for playing its role in sending the government to home.

The minister said that the interview of Maryam Nawaz to BBC was a big U-turn on her father's narrative against the unlawful and unconstitutional role of establishment in national politics.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, he said that as per the law of the land, sedition case could be filed against Nawaz Sharif for his failed attempts to harm the greater national interest by pleasing the enemy through his anti-state speeches.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) was voted to power after its 22 years struggle and those who wanted to make leaders would have to get people's mandate for debates on issues in the parliament. first.

He also expressed grief and condolence over the death of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court's Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Saith and said that his demise was an irreparable loss for the judiciary and the country.

