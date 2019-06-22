Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq has stated that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz calling proposed Charter of Economy a joke actually made fun of her own uncle

She stated that "had Maryam been a qualified medical doctor, she wouldn't have polticised her father's health the way she has been".She said Maryam was "a woman who entered the medical profession but (got sidetracked and) got involved in 'extracurricular activities'".

Awan said that after today, Maryam must have cast doubt into the minds of certified cardiologists and physicians the world over regarding their qualifications.Responding to a question she stated that Maryam Nawaz tried her best to make disturbance in Qatari delegation visit but failed to do so."The PML-N is stuck with two narratives - one of Nawaz and another of Shehbaz - after today's press conference she should take Shehbaz's resignation." She added.She said that the opposition repeatedly blames the government for playing a game of politics over Nawaz Sharif's health but today "their princess has not only herself politicised the matter by reading out the reports, but has confirmed the fact that if in Pakistan's jails all the prisoners are tested, 90 per cent of all those who are above 60 will be seen to have far worse ailments.