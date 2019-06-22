UrduPoint.com
Maryam's Joking Charter Of Economy Actually Made Fun Of Her Uncle: Firdous Ashiq

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:07 PM

Maryam's joking Charter of Economy actually made fun of her uncle: Firdous Ashiq

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq has stated that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz calling proposed Charter of Economy a joke actually made fun of her own uncle

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq has stated that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz calling proposed Charter of Economy a joke actually made fun of her own uncle.Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday responded to Maryam Nawaz's criticism of the proposed Charter of Economy, saying that "by calling it a joke, she had made fun of her own uncle".In a fiery press conference that same day, Maryam Nawaz, a vice president of the PML-N, had termed the Charter of Economy as a Mazaq-i-Maeeshat (joke of an economy), adding that there can be no agreement with the current government "that stole the people's mandate".Firdous Asiq Awan Awan went on to say that Maryam should "also have demanded that Shehbaz Sharif resign from his post as the party's president.

She stated that "had Maryam been a qualified medical doctor, she wouldn't have polticised her father's health the way she has been".She said Maryam was "a woman who entered the medical profession but (got sidetracked and) got involved in 'extracurricular activities'".

Awan said that after today, Maryam must have cast doubt into the minds of certified cardiologists and physicians the world over regarding their qualifications.Responding to a question she stated that Maryam Nawaz tried her best to make disturbance in Qatari delegation visit but failed to do so."The PML-N is stuck with two narratives - one of Nawaz and another of Shehbaz - after today's press conference she should take Shehbaz's resignation." She added.She said that the opposition repeatedly blames the government for playing a game of politics over Nawaz Sharif's health but today "their princess has not only herself politicised the matter by reading out the reports, but has confirmed the fact that if in Pakistan's jails all the prisoners are tested, 90 per cent of all those who are above 60 will be seen to have far worse ailments.

