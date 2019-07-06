UrduPoint.com
Maryam's Latest Judiciary Sullying Narrative Damages PML-N's Credibility : Azam Khan Swati

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 11:33 PM

Maryam's latest judiciary sullying narrative damages PML-N's credibility : Azam Khan Swati

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Saturday said the latest narrative of Maryam Nawaz Sharif to sully judiciary's image would definitely damage the political credibility of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Saturday said the latest narrative of Maryam Nawaz Sharif to sully judiciary's image would definitely damage the political credibility of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Commenting on news conference of PML-N's Vice President Maryam Nawaz, he said the so called leaked video clearly manifested that the PML-N was enduring a serious mental illness.

The controversial leaked video concentrates on leveling allegations only instead of narrating facts, said a press release.

