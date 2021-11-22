UrduPoint.com

Maryam's Lawyer Requests IHC To Fix Another Date For Avenfield Apartment Appeals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:35 PM

Maryam's lawyer requests IHC to fix another date for Avenfield apartment appeals

Maryam Nawaz's lawyer on Monday moved an application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting it to fix another date other than November 24, to hear appeals in Avenfield Property reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Maryam Nawaz's lawyer on Monday moved an application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting it to fix another date other than November 24, to hear appeals in Avenfield Property reference.

Irfan Qadir Advocate adopted the stance that he couldn't appear before the court on the fixed date due to engagements in other cases at Supreme Court.

He prayed the court to fix the appeals on another date.

It may be mentioned here that a division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani would take up appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband on November 24, for hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif May November Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in IPU m ..

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in IPU meetings in Madrid

6 minutes ago
 Sudan still 'at mercy of military' after PM return ..

Sudan still 'at mercy of military' after PM returns: experts

41 seconds ago
 Muguruza goes third in WTA rankings after Finals w ..

Muguruza goes third in WTA rankings after Finals win

42 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka spinners put Windies on the ropes

Sri Lanka spinners put Windies on the ropes

44 seconds ago
 Awareness walk on World Fisheries Day

Awareness walk on World Fisheries Day

47 seconds ago
 US teen cleared in protester deaths says self-defe ..

US teen cleared in protester deaths says self-defense 'not illegal'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.