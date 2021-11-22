(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Maryam Nawaz's lawyer on Monday moved an application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting it to fix another date other than November 24, to hear appeals in Avenfield Property reference.

Irfan Qadir Advocate adopted the stance that he couldn't appear before the court on the fixed date due to engagements in other cases at Supreme Court.

He prayed the court to fix the appeals on another date.

It may be mentioned here that a division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani would take up appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband on November 24, for hearing.