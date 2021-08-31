UrduPoint.com

Maryam's Lawyer Requests New Date For Hearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Maryam's lawyer requests new date for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The counsel for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vince President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Cap. (reted) Muhammad Safdar on Tuesday filed application to fix his clients' appeal in Avenfield property reference after September 3.

Lawyer Amjad Pervaiz adopted the stance that the court had fixed September 3, as a date to hear the appeals.

He said that that he was on leave from August 16, to September 3, and thus prayed the court to fix another date for hearing.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani would hear appeals of the two accused tomorrow against their imprisonment sentence in Avenfield Property reference.

Related Topics

Hearing Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz August September From Court

Recent Stories

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

21 minutes ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

18 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan ..

Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan situation

18 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.