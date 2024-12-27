Open Menu

Maryam's Message On Day Of Epidemic Preparedness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Maryam's message on day of epidemic preparedness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, has stressed upon the need to be prepared at all times to prevent and control pandemics.

She said that pandemics are not limited to any region but affect the entire world. The Punjab government is committed to increasing the capacity of its health sector. Citizens should take their health-related responsibilities seriously, and make precautionary measures a part of their lives. Timely preparation for pandemics not only saves lives but also protects the economy and society," she maintained.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab All

Recent Stories

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

1 hour ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

2 hours ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

4 hours ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

6 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

8 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

8 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan