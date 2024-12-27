(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, has stressed upon the need to be prepared at all times to prevent and control pandemics.

She said that pandemics are not limited to any region but affect the entire world. The Punjab government is committed to increasing the capacity of its health sector. Citizens should take their health-related responsibilities seriously, and make precautionary measures a part of their lives. Timely preparation for pandemics not only saves lives but also protects the economy and society," she maintained.