ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Mirza Shahzad Akbar Wednesday claimed that new more corruption and money laundering cases would be surfaced against Maryam Safdar soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maryam Safdar was already disqualified in money laundering cases and on her directives, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers had attacked on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) building in Lahore.

He said all the corruption and money laundering cases against Maryam Safdar and her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were based on authenticity.

The reference of Transactions Tracking System (TTS) against Shahbaz Sharif had already filed, he added.

Shahzad Akbar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively working to wipe out the menace of corruption from the country, adding nobody could get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from PM Imran Khan.

Pakistan Peoples' Party was showing anger on charge sheet against former president Asif Ali Zardari and NAB summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in this regard, he added.