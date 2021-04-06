UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam's Political Immaturity Damaged PDM: Ali M Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:31 PM

Maryam's political immaturity damaged PDM: Ali M Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz voice president, was in need of political grooming to handle the party affairs in a proper manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz voice president, was in need of political grooming to handle the party affairs in a proper manner.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had completely failed due to immature politics of Maryam Nawaz, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commending the role of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the young leader of Pakistan Peoples Party had played well on political ground.

Commenting on PDM's disintegration, he said opposition parties were fighting for their personal interests and they had no interest in public welfare works.

The PDM leaders who were hatching conspiracies against the democratic government would further face defeat in coming days.

He said the incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure.

To a question, he said Imran Khan had broken the back-bone of all types of mafiasin the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Maryam Nawaz Sharif Young Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim TV All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber receives high-level delegation of ..

6 minutes ago

ETA's last surviving founder dies in France aged 8 ..

1 minute ago

Biden to announce all adults in US eligible for Co ..

1 minute ago

BCDA for accelerating development work in coastal ..

2 minutes ago

Special squads to redress complaints on cleanlines ..

2 minutes ago

Corona Virus claims 09 more lives including a fron ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.