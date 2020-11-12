UrduPoint.com
Maryam's Political Immaturity Exposes Before Nation: Ministers

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:42 PM

Maryam's political immaturity exposes before nation: Ministers

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday criticized the daughter of Ex Prime Minister for political immaturity exposed before the nation after an interview with a foreign news channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday criticized the daughter of Ex Prime Minister for political immaturity exposed before the nation after an interview with a foreign news channel.

Inviting establishment to remove the ruling party through unconstitutional manner was showing the immaturity of the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Maryam Nawaz, the minister stated in a short interview with a private television channel.

Pakistan's Armed Forces were supporting the democratic system, he added. Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain expressing his view point, said that Maryam's demand of roll backing the existing system through forces chief, was unconstitutional and undemocratic.

Maryam has lost her party workers and leaders' support, he stated. Calling establishment for meddling in the political affairs, was an unconstitutional act adopted by Maryam, he added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz said that in Pakistan's politics, Maryam has become irrelevant.

He urged the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to tell the nation about her family assets and ill-gotten money looted from the public projects.

The whole nation was asking from Maryam Nawaz to disclose the details of assets and money possesed by Nawaz Sharif here and abroad, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

