UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam's Politics Doomed Before Take-off: Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

Maryam's politics doomed before take-off: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz had doomed even before take-off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz had doomed even before take-off.

She had a dark future as she had to confine herself to corner meetings instead of holding public gatherings and rallies, he said in a tweet.

The masses, who supported a politician for a cause, would not become a tool for self- centred politics, he added.

"Hasrat un Ghunchaon Pay Hay Jo Bin Khilay Murjha Gayae."

Related Topics

Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif United Nations Muslim

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

26 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

31 minutes ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

1 hour ago

China automaker CRRC.EV exports buses to ROK

3 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid Ahme announces extension in passport ..

3 minutes ago

162 traffic cops to perform duties on Christmas

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.