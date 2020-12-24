Maryam's Politics Doomed Before Take-off: Shibli Faraz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz had doomed even before take-off.
She had a dark future as she had to confine herself to corner meetings instead of holding public gatherings and rallies, he said in a tweet.
The masses, who supported a politician for a cause, would not become a tool for self- centred politics, he added.
"Hasrat un Ghunchaon Pay Hay Jo Bin Khilay Murjha Gayae."