Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the press conference of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had once again exposed division in the ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

One of the party groups was following the narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif while the other was that of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, she said while addressing a press conference here.

Dr Firdous said the 'convicted princess' (Maryam Nawaz) had totally disassociated herself from the narrative of her uncle Shehbaz Sharif. The idea of charter of economy was floated by Shehbaz and by calling that a joke she had, in fact, ridiculed her uncle.

Maryam should now ask Shehbaz Sharif to quit the post of party's president, she added.

As regrads Maryam's hue and cry over Nawaz Sharif's supposed declining health in prison, Dr Firdous Awan said had she been a qualified medical doctor, she would have refrained from politicising her father's health.

She said Maryam had taken admission in a medical college, but she left the profession due to extracurricular activities. However, with her today's narrating of Nawaz's medical reports would leave known cardiologists and physicians in doubt about their qualifications.

She said Maryam was playing politics over her father's health and taking up the issue at every forum. She was narrating misleading details to get public sympathies, however, she would not succeed in getting her father out of prison by employing such tactics.

If Nawaz had the right to get bail on medical grounds then over 90 percent of the prisoners of over 60 years age suffering from heart and other ailments should also be given such relief, she added.

Nawaz Sharif, she said, was in pain as he had lost power. Even his brother Shehbaz was also not supporting his stance.

Dr Firdous reminded Maryam that she herself was a convicted criminal, who was out of jail on bail.

Strongly condemning Maryam's criticism of the prime minister, she said before contesting the last general election, Imran Khan had submitted the money trail and financial record of the past 40 years in the Supreme Court, which declared him 'Sadiq and Ameen'.

She said Maryam had already targeted the national security institutions in the past also, which exposed real face before the people. She had told lies about her family's assets before the courts and was now repeating same mantra in her media talks, she added.

Dr Firdous said Maryam now got worried the inquiry commission formed by the prime minister to probe the misuse of foreign debts obtained during the decade, included members from the law enforcement agencies.

Welcoming the visit of Amir of Qatar to Pakistan on behalf of the people of Pakistan, she said it showed that the Qatari leadership believed in the investor and public friendly policies of the present government. The visits of foreign dignitaries to Pakistan confirmed that the narrative of Prime Minister Imran Khan that based on the promotion of peace, stability and mutual partnership, was being endorsed across the globe, she added.

Earlier, she said, in the past bilateral relations were limited to a particular family but Prime Minister Imran Khan had changed such terms of engagements into public interests.

She said the Qatari Amir's visit would not only open the new vistas of investment between the two countries but also strengthen bilateral ties based on religious and cultural bonds.

Firdous said the expected Qatari investment manifested that the country had an honest and visionary leadership at the helm of its affairs which was in fact the testament Prime Minister's Imran Khan's credibility.

She said Maryam chose the day for her press conference to deviate the public attention from the government's achievement at the foreign front. She claimed that Maryam and her family had earlier made attempts to block the way of Qatari delegation's visit to Pakistan but failed in their designs.