Maryam's Remarks About First Lady Worse Than Gandapur's Speech: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:31 PM

Maryam's remarks about first lady worse than Gandapur's speech: Shibli Faraz

Federal minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the statement of Ali Amin Gandapur at PTI's election rally in Gilgit Baltistan about Maryam Nawaz was wrongly perceived as such kind of speeches in public gatherings were routine matter in politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the statement of Ali Amin Gandapur at PTI's election rally in Gilgit Baltistan about Maryam Nawaz was wrongly perceived as such kind of speeches in public gatherings were routine matter in politics.

He said that the indecent words and statements of Maryam Nawaz and PDM leaders about the first lady were worse than the political remarks of Gandapur about Maryam. The Opposition has crossed all the limits of political ethics by criticizing even the national institutions, he said and added that institutions were more important than individuals.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Saturday, the minister said that the Prime Minister had never used indecent remarks about women and Maryam Nawaz misused her status of being a woman.

The Opposition was not condemned by media when it was constantly leveling baseless allegations against first lady Bushra Bibi despite her non-political role, he stated.

Shibli Faraz said that the government would not take advantage of the differences between PPP and PML-N by showing leniency towards any party in ongoing accountability process.

He said that Jahangir Tareen was now available in the country for replying all kinds of questions by the courts and the media regarding sugar scandal.

