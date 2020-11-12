UrduPoint.com
Maryam's Statement To Pack Up Democratic System Is Regrettable: Governor Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:25 PM

Maryam's statement to pack up democratic system is regrettable: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday voiced serious concerns over the statement given by Maryam Nawaz, for derailing the democratic system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday voiced serious concerns over the statement given by Maryam Nawaz, for derailing the democratic system.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the whole nation was asking Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Maryam Nawaz to provide money trail of their assets and funds.

The governor said the nation wanted to know about Nawaz Sharif and his other family members assets' details and ill-gotten money in the country and abroad.

Th governor said it was strange that the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was seeking help from the country's establishment for toppling the democratically elected government.

The PML-N leaders should not forget the Quaid's mausoleum incident during a public meeting in Karachi as they had found involved in disrespecting the Quaid's mausoleum.

