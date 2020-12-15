Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz's intimidation and threats to the media proved her towering claims of media freedom and expression as wrong and dissemble

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz's intimidation and threats to the media proved her towering claims of media freedom and expression as wrong and dissemble.

In a tweet, he said Maryam only liked the media, which praised her.

People have not yet forgotten their media bashing and the time when some newspapers were squeezed to only a few pages during their tenure.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government believed in ensuring provision of basic constitutional and fundamental democratic right of freedom of expression.

The government was standing behind the media and would not let its emancipation be dented.