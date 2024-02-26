Maryam's Victory To Ensure Economic-ideological Stability: Attique
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 06:36 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) President of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conferece, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan on Monday congratulated Mohtarama Maryam Nawaz Sharif for being elected as the first female Chief Minister of Punjab.
In his congratulatory message, Sardar Attique said "This victory augurs full assurance for greater progress and prosperity of the people in Punjab and robust socio-political and ideological stability and strength of Pakistan.”
The AJ&K former Prime Minister said that All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference will happily extend all cooperation to the newly elected Chief Minister and her administration in the Punjab in all politico-ideological spheres.
"Jammu and Kashmir people feel enhanced pride in the victory of Mohtarama Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Chief Minister in the historic ideological context and bonds of Punjab with Jammu and Kashmir state", he added.
