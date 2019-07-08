UrduPoint.com
Maryam's Video Drama A Tactic To Get Rid Of Corruption Cases: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

Maryam's video drama a tactic to get rid of corruption cases: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the drama of video staged by Maryam Safdar was a pressure tactic to get rid of the corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the drama of video staged by Maryam Safdar was a pressure tactic to get rid of the corruption cases.

The government would not fall into the trap as an across the board accountability process would continue. Such press conferences and corner meetings could not save the Sharif family, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Safdar were making efforts to save their political careers.

Both the opposition parties were in a state of disarray as their leaders had been convicted or facing corruption cases.

She said,"Maryam' s press conference is an attack on the judiciary. The government, however, will take all steps to keep the sanctity of national institutions intact."Through the fake and fabricated video, she said the PML-N had tried to make the judge Arshad Malik controversial. However, the judge's rejection of the video had made their attempt vain. The government would get conducted a forensic audit of the fake video, which would bring the facts to the fore, she added.

