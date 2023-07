(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A mason was killed when shuttering collapsed in Chak No 120 SB in Sillanwali police limits on Wednesday.

According to police, Saleem Jutt was busy in making front design of a housewhen shuttering fell down.

As a result, he died on the spot due to severe injuries.