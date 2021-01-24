Mas-Wrestling Referee, coaching course on Feb 10

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Multan division Mas-Wrestling Referee and Coaching course under the umbrella of Multan division Mas-Wrestling association in collaboration with Punjab Mas-Wrestling association would be held at gymnasium Hall sports ground on February 10.

The willing male and female players could participate in the free coaching course.

The association coaches would impart coaching,training to the players while educational seminar would also be arranged.

President Pakistan Mas-wrestling federation Furqan Khan said that the one day coaching course was being conducted first time in the city to boost the game.

He said that about 500 players including college, University students would participate in the course.

APP /sak