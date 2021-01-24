UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mas-Wrestling Referee, Coaching Course On Feb 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 01:00 PM

Mas-Wrestling Referee, coaching course on Feb 10

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Multan division Mas-Wrestling Referee and Coaching course under the umbrella of Multan division Mas-Wrestling association in collaboration with Punjab Mas-Wrestling association would be held at gymnasium Hall sports ground on February 10.

The willing male and female players could participate in the free coaching course.

The association coaches would impart coaching,training to the players while educational seminar would also be arranged.

President Pakistan Mas-wrestling federation Furqan Khan said that the one day coaching course was being conducted first time in the city to boost the game.

He said that about 500 players including college, University students would participate in the course.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Sports Punjab Male February

Recent Stories

China announces 80 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

SHUAA-managed Nujoom funds announce first dividend

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 24, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

14 hours ago

Leipzig slump to surprise loss at Mainz

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.