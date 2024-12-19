Masarat condemns India’s oppressive policies in IIOJK, urges int’l intervention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Illegally detained Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Masarat Alam Butt, has condemned the oppressive actions of India’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Masarat Alam Butt said that the BJP, driven by its Hindutva ideology, has further tightened its grip on the Kashmiri people by imposing repressive laws in the territory.

He denounced the recent raid by Indian police on the residence of martyred top APHC leader Syed Ali Gilani in Srinagar, which included the vandalization of household items. He described India’s actions as part of an ongoing war against the Kashmiri people and called for immediate international intervention to stop the repression.

The APHC chairman also condemned the devastating impact of Indian policies on Kashmir’s economy, highlighting the destruction caused by the Hindutva-led administration in New Delhi, with local governance under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He stressed that the New Delhi-imposed administration’s draconian measures have worsened the situation, deepening the suffering of the Kashmiri people.

In his message, the APHC chairman urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and other international human rights organizations to exert pressure on India to end its ongoing crackdowns, halt house raids, and release all detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in Indian jails.

He also called on these bodies to push for a resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Security Council’s resolutions and the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people, as the situation in IIOJK continues to worsen amid widespread injustice and oppression.

Meanwhile, an APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar, condemned the killing of five youth in a staged encounter in Kulgam district.

He paid tribute to the martyred youth and demanded that their bodies be returned to their families for proper burial.

The statement also highlighted the growing militarization of Kashmir, with an increasing presence of mobile bunkers across the territory. These mobile units, equipped with high-tech surveillance tools such as high-resolution CCTV cameras and call-monitoring devices, are being deployed at major roads, entry points, and even link roads. The APHC emphasized that these measures are intended to instill fear among the population and stifle any dissent or opposition.