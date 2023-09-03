Open Menu

Masarrat Aalam Appeals World HR Organizations To Raise Voice Against Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Masarrat Aalam appeals world HR organizations to raise voice against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Illegally detained Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Masarrat Aalam Butt Sunday appealed to the world human rights organizations to raise their voice against the Indian atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

The world's criminal silence has emboldened India to continue its repression in IlOJK, he said in a message from New Delhi's Tihar Jail, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Masarrat Aalam said the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is using its military might to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination but will never succeed in its nefarious designs.

He pointed out that India has waged a war on the unarmed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian atrocities witnessed an upsurge after 5 August 2019.

The APHC Chairman said the Kashmiris have been facing the Indian brutalities for the last seventy-six years just for demanding their right to self-determination adding he said the Indian repression cannot force the Kashmiri people to give up their just demand.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders including Saleem Zargar, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Israr Ahmad and Malik Noor Muhamamd Fayaz in their statements in Srinagar said India is employing terrorism as a state policy to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

They said Indian troops are perpetrating grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and 8 Kashmiris fell to the Indian bullets in last month of August.

The APHC leaders said that atrocities by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel during cordon and search operations have become a routine matter in the occupied territory. However, they said the Kashmiri people are determined to continue their freedom struggle, despite Indian state terrorism.

Related Topics

India World Police Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu Srinagar New Delhi August Criminals Sunday 2019 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

50 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

10 hours ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

11 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

11 hours ago
CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

11 hours ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

11 hours ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

11 hours ago
 Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situ ..

Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situation if succeeded

11 hours ago
 Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan