Masarrat Aalam appeals world HR organizations to raise voice against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Illegally detained Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Masarrat Aalam Butt Sunday appealed to the world human rights organizations to raise their voice against the Indian atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

The world's criminal silence has emboldened India to continue its repression in IlOJK, he said in a message from New Delhi's Tihar Jail, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Masarrat Aalam said the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is using its military might to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination but will never succeed in its nefarious designs.

He pointed out that India has waged a war on the unarmed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian atrocities witnessed an upsurge after 5 August 2019.

The APHC Chairman said the Kashmiris have been facing the Indian brutalities for the last seventy-six years just for demanding their right to self-determination adding he said the Indian repression cannot force the Kashmiri people to give up their just demand.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders including Saleem Zargar, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Israr Ahmad and Malik Noor Muhamamd Fayaz in their statements in Srinagar said India is employing terrorism as a state policy to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

They said Indian troops are perpetrating grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and 8 Kashmiris fell to the Indian bullets in last month of August.

The APHC leaders said that atrocities by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel during cordon and search operations have become a routine matter in the occupied territory. However, they said the Kashmiri people are determined to continue their freedom struggle, despite Indian state terrorism.