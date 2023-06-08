UrduPoint.com

Masarrat Aalam Appreciates Decree Issued By Muslim Leaders In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Masarrat Aalam appreciates decree issued by Muslim leaders in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Incarcerated Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Masarrat Aalam Butt, has appreciated the recent fatwa (decree) unanimously issued by the Muslim religious leaders of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a report released by the Kashmir Media Service on Thursday, the Muslim religious scholars, Mashaikh and Muftis belonging to all schools of thought issued the unanimous fatwa, declaring that any kind of cooperation with India's Hindutva organizations including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal is 'haram', illegal and against the teachings of Islam. The fatwa was issued at a joint meeting held at a secret location in Srinagar. A Muslim, the decree said, who has a political affiliation with the aforementioned Hindu organizations, which are anti-Islam and Muslims, has nothing to do with islam as per the injunctions of the Quran and Sunnah.

Masarrat Aalam Butt in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail termed the fatwa appropriate and timely, praising this move of all the religious scholars, Ulema and Mashaikh.

He said India is on the verge of becoming a Hindu Rashtra and Indian Muslims are being treated as the second class citizens and their basic rights are being denied. He said, in order to continue its illegal occupation and tyrannical rule in IIOJK, India has not only banned the religious organizations but is also confiscating their assets and locking their madaaris. "Employees are being terminated from the service. Freedom-loving Kashmiri youth and religious leaders have been put behind the bars while residential houses are either being seized or demolished," he deplored.

The APHC Chairman appealed to the people of Kashmir to act upon this decision of the Ulema, get united against these anti-Muslim forces and their agents and boycott them.

