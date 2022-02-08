Masarrat Aalam Butt calls for shutdown in IIOJK on 9-11 Feb

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt has appealed to the freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir to observe complete shutdown and maintain civil curfew in the nook and corner of the territory on 9th and 11th of February to pay homage to Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru on their martyrdom anniversaries.

According to Kashmir Media Service, In a message from the New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail, the illegally detained APHC Chairman said that both the martyred leaders had dedicated their precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom from Indian illegal military occupation and "we are indebted to their precious sacrifices to fight for our inalienable Right to Self Determination with more zeal and zest." He expressed dissatisfaction over the unfair and partisan approach of Indian judiciary in contrast to the universal parameters of justice and humanity and said that both the freedom leaders were hanged in the notorious Tihar jail for the crimes they have never committed.

"They were punished to satisfy the national conscience of India and also to frighten the freedom loving people of Kashmir, added the statement.

Both the leaders marched gallantly towards the gallows, kissed the noose and achieved their martyrdom and eternal peace, he added.

"In pursuit of the martyrs' mission, we will never surrender before Indian military might, come what may," declared the APHC chairman.

He termed the Kashmir freedom movement a popular uprising against Indian illegal occupation and said that our legitimate demand for right to self-determination is completely indigenous and bound to succeed in the near future as the Indian repressive measures have utterly failed to fight the resistance movement of Kashmir.

Masarrat Aalam Butt appealed to the people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Kashmiri diaspora living abroad to organize special prayer meetings for the martyrs on 9th and 11th February.