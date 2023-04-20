UrduPoint.com

Masarrat Aalam Butt Extends Eid Greetings To Muslim Ummah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Masarrat Aalam Butt extends Eid greetings to Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Incarcerated Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Masarrat Aalam Butt, has extended Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah and the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in particular.

According to Kashmir Media Service on Thursday, the APHC Chairman, in a message in connection to Eid-ul-Fitr from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail, said Eid was the day of expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah and seeking His blessings. He appealed to the people of the occupied territory to celebrate Eid with simplicity and share its joys with the families of martyred and illegally detained Kashmiris. "We have to be extremely kind to the families who had suffered at the hands of Indian troops during the ongoing freedom struggle of Kashmir," he added.

Masarrat said although Eid was a day of happiness and blessings, the Kashmiris had so far missed the real spirit of this day because of the atrocities and the cruel behavior of the Indian occupational troops against the common people who have been suffering immensely since last over seven decades.

He said, "It is very unfortunate that we are carrying and receiving the coffins of our youngsters. Our dignity and honour are at stake and the situation in Kashmir has only multiplied our sorrows and it is quite heart-wrenching to see the increasing number of widows and orphans," he added.

The APHC Chairman maintained the Kashmiri martyrs fulfilled their responsibilities and now "we are the guardians of their sacrifices". "As such, we must reinvigorate our movement against the forcible occupation of India so as to pressurise this colonial country to acknowledge our birthright to self-determination," he said.

He appealed to the religious clerics, Ulema and Aima Masajid to pray and seek blessings from Allah Almighty to realize the dream of freedom from tyrant India.

