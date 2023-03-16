UrduPoint.com

Masarrat Aalam Condemns Modi Regime's Machinations To Suppress Kashmir Freedom Movement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Incarcerated Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Masarrat Aalam Butt, has strongly denounced the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's machinations to suppress the ongoing freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Masarrat Aalam Butt in a message sent from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail said the Modi regime is applying one brutal tactic after another to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

He said that on one hand, Indian troops are killing and maiming the Kashmiri youth during so-called cordon and search operations, while on the other, the Indian authorities are confiscating the properties of the people to punish them for opposing India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

The APHC Chairman said the imposition of property tax in IIOJK is another ploy by the communal Modi government to economically cripple the people of the territory. He deplored that the India after failing to conquer the Kashmiris through military might is bringing more automatic weapons in Kashmir to kill them.

Masarrat Aalam Butt maintained that the Indian state terrorism has failed to subdue the Kashmiris' resolve for freedomin the last over seven decades and they will continue their struggle till they achieved their inalienable right to self-determination. He also impressed upon the international community to hold New Delhi accountable for its brutalitiesin IIOJK.

More Stories From Pakistan

