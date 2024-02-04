Open Menu

Masarrat Aalam Expresses Gratitude To Pakistan For Support To Kashmir Cause

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Illegally jailed Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Masarrat Aalam Butt has expressed gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for their continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate and indigenous struggle for securing freedom from Indian illegal and forcible occupation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Masarrat Aalam Butt in a message from New Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail said the oppressed people of Kashmir are living a hellish life under the yoke of injustice and Indian imperialism.

He added that the worst kind of political injustice and atrocities perpetrated by India through its over one million Indian forces in IIOJK was a matter of grave concern for those people who yearn to see it from the prism of humanity.

He said the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 every year by Pakistan was a resolve to support the Kashmiris’ demand for the right to self-determination at national and international levels. Pakistan, as an important party to the Kashmir dispute, is playing its sincere and rightful role to peacefully resolve the lingering dispute, he maintained.

The APHC Chairman said Pakistan, as a responsible nuclear power, supports the right to self-determination as a democratic and peaceful formula to settle the dispute as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

The people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are highly thankful to Pakistan for its sincere support and succor to Kashmir cause, Masarrat Aalam Butt maintained.

