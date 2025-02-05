Masarrat Butt, others express gratitude to Pakistan for supporting Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed deep gratitude to the people and Government of Pakistan for their unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate and indigenous struggle for freedom from India’s illegal and forcible occupation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, in a message from New Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail, reiterated appreciation for Pakistan’s steadfast backing of Kashmir’s cause.

He stated that the oppressed people of Kashmir are enduring a miserable existence under India’s colonial rule, with more than one million Indian forces committing gross human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He urged the international community to view Kashmir’s plight from a humanitarian perspective.

Other APHC leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Khadim Hussain, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qumi, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Fahreeda Behanji, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Ghulam Nabi War, Yousuf Naqash, Dr. Musaib, Maulana Musaib Nadvi and Advocate Davinder Singh, in their separate statements in Srinagar, hailed Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 each year.

They emphasized that Pakistan, as a principal party to the dispute, has consistently played a sincere and rightful role in advocating a peaceful resolution of the lingering conflict at both national and international levels.

They asserted that Pakistan, as a responsible nuclear power, supports the right to self-determination as the only democratic and peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute, in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

They expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s continued support and unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri cause.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK chapter leaders, including General Secretary Parvaiz Ahmed Shah, Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Syed Aijaz Ahmed, Zahid Ashraf, Raja Khadim Hussain, Syed Gulshan, Manzoor Ahmed Shah, Uzair Gazali, Mushtaq-Ul-Islam, Abdul Majid Mir, and others, in a press briefing in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), lauded Pakistan’s sacrifices for the Kashmir cause. They stated that February 5 would be observed as a Day of Gratitude to acknowledge Pakistan’s dedication and sacrifices for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, other APHC-AJK leaders, including Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Altaf Hussain Wani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Mrs. Shameema Shawl, Mir Tahir Masood, Imtiaz Wani, Sheikh Yaqoob, Altaf Ahmed Butt, Zahid Safi, Muhammad Sultan Bhat, Engineer Mehmood, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Hassan Banna, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Adeel Mushtaq, Javid Iqbal, Khateeb Dawood Khan, Nisar Mirza, Kifyat Rizvi, Abdul Majeed Lone, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Sheikh Majid, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Mushtaq Galani, and Manzoor Zia, in their statements in Islamabad, reiterated that Pakistan has always advocated for Kashmir’s resolution in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.

They emphasized that despite numerous challenges, Pakistan remains unwavering in its stance on Kashmir, championing the cause at international forums.

The Hurriyat leadership and the people of Jammu and Kashmir expressed their profound gratitude to Pakistan for its continued support in their just struggle for self-determination.

In Brussels, Brussels, Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) in a statement urged the international community to take immediate and practical steps to ensure the implementation of the Kashmiris’ right to decide their own future, as recognized under international law and UN resolutions.