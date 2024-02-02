Masarrat Expresses Concern Over Political Injustice, Gross HR Violations In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt has expressed deep concern over the political injustice and gross human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
In a message from Tihar jail, he said the Modi regime had unleashed a reign of terror against the Kashmiris who were continuously besieged by over one million personnel of Indian army, paramilitary forces and agencies.
He urged the international human rights bodies to take notice of the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir and hold the Indian government accountable for the same, KMS reported.
Recent Stories
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC lauds Pakistan for championing Kashmiri cause at global stage25 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt declares Feb 8 as public holiday10 minutes ago
-
Mobile industry booms with production of 84.4 mln units10 minutes ago
-
PHP issues monthly performance report20 minutes ago
-
ECP staffers to perform duties in two shifts20 minutes ago
-
Information Secretary for sensitizing youth about Kashmir issue40 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu writer Intizar Hussain remembered on death anniversary50 minutes ago
-
6 POs among 18 arrested search operation50 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 attends 12,220 emergency calls last month1 hour ago
-
72 liquor bottles recovered from car1 hour ago
-
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge2 hours ago
-
572,191 registered voters to elect 11 NA, 23 provincial assembly representatives2 hours ago