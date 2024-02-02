Open Menu

Masarrat Expresses Concern Over Political Injustice, Gross HR Violations In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Masarrat expresses concern over political injustice, gross HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt has expressed deep concern over the political injustice and gross human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a message from Tihar jail, he said the Modi regime had unleashed a reign of terror against the Kashmiris who were continuously besieged by over one million personnel of Indian army, paramilitary forces and agencies.

He urged the international human rights bodies to take notice of the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir and hold the Indian government accountable for the same, KMS reported.

Related Topics

India Army Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu Same All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

2 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

2 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

2 hours ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

3 hours ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

3 hours ago
 Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

6 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

15 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

15 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

15 hours ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan