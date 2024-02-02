Masarrat expresses concern over political injustice, gross HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt has expressed deep concern over the political injustice and gross human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a message from Tihar jail, he said the Modi regime had unleashed a reign of terror against the Kashmiris who were continuously besieged by over one million personnel of Indian army, paramilitary forces and agencies.

He urged the international human rights bodies to take notice of the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir and hold the Indian government accountable for the same, KMS reported.