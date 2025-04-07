Maseem-ur Rehman lauds conversations between NA Speaker, Sardar Akhtar on recent issues

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Adviser to Balochistan CM on Environment and Climate Change Naseem-ur-Rehman Khan Mulakhel appreciated the telephonic conversation between Speaker National Assembly (NA)Ayaz Sadiq and Sardar Akhtar Mengal on the recent issues of Balochistan.

He said that both political leaders are prominent figures in terms of Pakistan’s political history and importance.

He said that Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Sardar Akhtar Mengal are well aware of the political reality not only of Pakistan but especially of Balochistan and in the current circumstances, we have to find a solution to the problem under a common strategy.

Describing this contact as welcome for the people of Balochistan and the people of the entire country, Naseem-ur-Rehman Khan Mulakhel said that the purpose of this contact is to solve the problems of Balochistan and take an important step towards national reconciliation.

He further said that such steps would increase the political stability of Pakistan and open new doors for the development of Balochistan.

The provincial advisor praised the political vision and guidance of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and said that with his guidance, the country could be successful in dealing with all kinds of challenges.

He said on the occasion that this connection would prove to be an important milestone for national reconciliation, development of green Balochistan and resolution of public issues.