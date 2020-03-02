Masehra police issues monthly performance report

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Following National Action Plan Manshera police Monday conducted 53 search and strike operations and 287 snap checking in the areas of all police stations of the district during the month of February 2020.

Police also arrested 39 fugitives, recovered 101 different calibers of weapons, 2228 rounds of different caliber and arrested 145 suspected during the search and strike operation while police recovered 29 different kinds of weapons, 374 rounds and arrested 345 suspects during snap checking.

Mansehra police while taking action against land grabbers registered 14 cases, also registered 1 case under Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act, 2016, action against illegal arms and ammunition recovered 146 pistols, 33 guns of different calibers, 14 rifles, 9 Kalashnikovs and 9763 rounds of different calibers.

Police also registered cases under Arms Ordinance against 143 persons and arrested them.

Drive against drugs smuggling, Manshera police recovered 83.968 KG Hashish, 42 bottles liquor, registered 86 cases under drug act and arrested all of them.

Following the National Action Plan police checked 657 houses, registered 20 cases against the violators of Tanent act