Mashaal Malik thanks Prime Minister for comprehensively highlighting Kashmir cause in UNGA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Mashaal Malik, wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, on Friday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for comprehensively and positively highlighting the Kashmir cause in his address to United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

Talking to a private news channel, she termed the Prime Minister of Pakistan's speech a historical by highlighting the Kashmir issue, Afghanistan peace process, COVID-19, money laundering and others global challenges.

She said the Kashmir and Palestine issues were top agenda of UNGA and this was time to put pressure on India to stop state terrorism, genocide and bloodbath on the oppressed Kashmiri people.

She said Pakistan was supporting the Kashmir indigenous movement by morally, politically and diplomatically.

Mashaal Malik urged the United Nation to implement its resolutions on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to give birth right to self-determination.