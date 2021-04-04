"Mashaikh Conference" Terms 'Fatwas Against Scholars Un-Islamic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief of Islami Roohani Mission Pakistan Prof. Maqsood Illahi on Sunday said religious scholars and Ulema should play role to end hatred from the society and create unity to disseminate real teachings of Islam.

Addressing the "Mashaikh Conference" organized here at the Auditorium of Hyderabad Press club, Prof. Maqsood Illahi said Sindh is a soil of saints and Sufis and people of this region always extended love and affection to the religious scholars.

The objective of the Sufis and Mashaikh was to take those people back on the right track who had diverted to the wrong direction, Prof. Maqsood said and called upon ulema not to issue 'Fatwas' against each other as this was against the teachings of Islam.

He expressed displeasure over awkward incidents happening in some religious 'Khanqahs' and said such incidents are against Shariah and it also defamed our sacred religion all over the world.

Declaring people as unbeliever through religious decree (Fatwas) is against islam, he said and added that it was duty of every one to preach for good deeds and stop people for adopting wrong path.

Mirza Intisar Baig, Alama Agha Pir Abdulail Jan Sarhandi Naemi, Maulana Abdul Samad Saifi, Muhammad Raza Naqshbandi and other ulema also addressed the conference.