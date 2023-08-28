Open Menu

Mashal Malik Urges World To Hold India Accountable For Rights Violations In Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Mashal Malik urges world to hold India accountable for rights violations in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Human Rights Minister Mashal Malik Monday urged that the international community should hold India accountable for human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmiris must be given the right to decide for their fate like all other nations" " she said while talking to a Private news channel.

"India has to respect democracy, the United Nations (UN) resolution, and the will of the people, she said, adding, that the time is not far when India will become the victim of its own agenda and aggressive policies." She further said, "The permanent members of the UNSC and the civilized world must play a role to ensure the smooth implementation of the UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute." Minister said, "Kashmiris have been struggling to get their right to self-determination for the last many decades as per UN charter, adding, that this struggle will continue until and unless the Kashmiris are given the right of plebiscite.

" "The International community is well aware of the importance of the Kashmir issue in the region and also aware of Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris," she said.

"Unfortunately, the world is hesitant to force India to stop its aggression in the occupied valley," she added.

"The entire Hurriyet leadership is under house arrest, she said.

"The Kashmir valley has turned into the largest prison in the world," she added.

"The world needs to take concrete measures and force India to stop its human rights violations in the valley," she said.

"Sooner or later, the Kashmiris will get their fundamental right to self-determination."Replying to a question, she said, "Pakistan will remain firm on its stand on Kashmir and will continue to support the Kashmir cause at all international forums."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Democracy Jammu All

Recent Stories

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

1 minute ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

10 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at Worl ..

Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at World Athletics Championship

14 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 evacuated after heavy rain in central C ..

Over 3,000 evacuated after heavy rain in central China

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

3 hours ago
Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s eff ..

Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s efforts, successes

10 hours ago
 UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, service ..

UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, services during B20 meeting in India

11 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati ..

Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati women

11 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s ach ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s achievements

11 hours ago
 Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UA ..

Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UAE leadership&#039;s support: I ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan