(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Mashal Hussain Malik Thursday said that unilateral and unconstitutional steps taken by the Indian government on August 5, 2019, has worsened the lives of the Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She said that Kashmiris would never accept Indian domination under any circumstances.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of an exhibition organized at Rawalpindi Arts Council in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, Mashal who is also the wife of Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik said that the rights of Kashmiris were being violated, "we are being evicted from our homes, the right to vote has been abolished and the lands we owned have been abolished." She said that attempts made by the Indian government to forcefully change the IIOJK's demography and erasing Kashmiri's identity will never be successful.

Malik said that India should realize that 74 years of oppression have failed to quell the just struggle of the Kashmiri people and it will continue to fail.

She said that the August 5 action taken by India was a conspiracy to turn Occupied Kashmir into a Hindu majority.

Since then, the held territory had been under complete blockade and communications blackout and the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir have been facing acute food and medicines shortage; they were unable even to offer prayers at mosques and children cannot go to school, she added.

Later, she led a walk to condemn the Indian forces' atrocities and to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The participants of the walk chanted slogans in support of Kashmiris right to self-determination and condemned the Indian aggression against unarmed protesters.