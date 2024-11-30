Mashal Yousafzai removed as KPK special assistant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sacked Mashal Yousafzai as provincial special assistant, said a notification issued here by the CM’s Secretariat.

Later Mashal Yousafzai also confirmed that she was de-notified from the position.