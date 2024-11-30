Open Menu

Mashal Yousafzai Removed As KPK Special Assistant

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Mashal Yousafzai removed as KPK special assistant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sacked Mashal Yousafzai as provincial special assistant, said a notification issued here by the CM’s Secretariat.

Later Mashal Yousafzai also confirmed that she was de-notified from the position.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

46 minutes ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

13 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

13 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

13 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

13 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

13 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

13 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

13 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan