Mashhood Appoints Arzish Azam PMYP’s Esports Coordinator
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday appointed Mr Arzish Azam as the Esports Coordinator in line with the government’s mandate to elevate Pakistan’s Esports ecosystem.
Rana Mashhood has previously announced that the government is planning the National Esports Championship to provide a platform for Pakistan’s youth to excel in this global domain.
Pakistan has already made a name in the global Esports arena largely due to the success of Pakistani Esports athletes, especially four-time EVO champion Arslan Ash, widely regarded as one of the greatest Tekken players of all time.
Esports is a fast-growing industry, that combines competitive video gaming with professional-level tournaments and events and offers significant opportunities for more than 30 million gamers across Pakistan to participate as gamers, streamers, and content creators, fostering a dynamic community and potential economic impact.
Arzish Azam is the founder of Future Fest, Pakistan’s largest technology festival responsible for bringing more than $200 million in investments in Pakistan’s technology ecosystem.
Arzish’s work has been instrumental in promoting digital innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth, significantly contributing to Pakistan’s technological advancement.
Rana Mashhood has solidified his commitment to Pakistan’s Esports with this appointment, highlighting that by 2030, half of the world’s population will be gamers and Pakistan is ready to take a lead in this growing global industry.
This move underscores the government's vision of positioning Pakistan as a key player in the international Esports arena, reflecting a broader strategy to harness the potential of the youth and digital economy for national progress.
Recent Stories
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
Training workshop on budget session held
Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental protection17 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha33 minutes ago
-
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit35 minutes ago
-
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara35 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projects32 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah35 minutes ago
-
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana1 hour ago
-
Training workshop on budget session held1 hour ago
-
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee1 hour ago
-
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain1 hour ago
-
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day1 hour ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction1 hour ago