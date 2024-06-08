Open Menu

Mashhood Appoints Arzish Azam PMYP's Esports Coordinator

Published June 08, 2024

Mashhood appoints Arzish Azam PMYP’s Esports coordinator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday appointed Mr Arzish Azam as the Esports Coordinator in line with the government’s mandate to elevate Pakistan’s Esports ecosystem.

Rana Mashhood has previously announced that the government is planning the National Esports Championship to provide a platform for Pakistan’s youth to excel in this global domain.

Pakistan has already made a name in the global Esports arena largely due to the success of Pakistani Esports athletes, especially four-time EVO champion Arslan Ash, widely regarded as one of the greatest Tekken players of all time.

Esports is a fast-growing industry, that combines competitive video gaming with professional-level tournaments and events and offers significant opportunities for more than 30 million gamers across Pakistan to participate as gamers, streamers, and content creators, fostering a dynamic community and potential economic impact.

Arzish Azam is the founder of Future Fest, Pakistan’s largest technology festival responsible for bringing more than $200 million in investments in Pakistan’s technology ecosystem.

Arzish’s work has been instrumental in promoting digital innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth, significantly contributing to Pakistan’s technological advancement.

Rana Mashhood has solidified his commitment to Pakistan’s Esports with this appointment, highlighting that by 2030, half of the world’s population will be gamers and Pakistan is ready to take a lead in this growing global industry.

This move underscores the government's vision of positioning Pakistan as a key player in the international Esports arena, reflecting a broader strategy to harness the potential of the youth and digital economy for national progress.

