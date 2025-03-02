Open Menu

Mashhood Briefs Shehbaz On Youth Empowerment Initiatives

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Mashhood briefs Shehbaz on youth empowerment initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYM) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and briefed him about progress on various ongoing initiatives aimed at empowering the youth of Pakistan.

Rana Mashhood provided a comprehensive briefing on the development and implementation of youth-focused projects across country. The discussion also covered strategies to enhance opportunities for young people in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Overall political and economic situation of the country was also discussed in the meeting.

Recent Stories

Arab League calls for fair water resource manageme ..

Arab League calls for fair water resource management

16 minutes ago
 Egypt stresses importance of full implementation o ..

Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

16 minutes ago
 Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jeni ..

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

3 hours ago
 Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

5 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

5 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

5 hours ago
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

5 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

5 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

5 hours ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

6 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan