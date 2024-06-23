Mashhood Calls On Shehbaz
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader and Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz here on Sunday.
They discussed the progress of ongoing projects aimed at empowering Pakistani youth.
The overall political situation of the country was also discussed in the meeting.
