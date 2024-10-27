Mashhood Condemns Indian Atrocities In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities of the brutal Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)and paid rich tribute to the courageous Kashmiri people.
In his message on ‘Kashmir Black Day’, he said that India had been violating human rights in occupied Kashmir for 77 years and had turned the IIOJK into one of the most militarized areas in the world.
Mashhood added that brave Kashmiris were striving for their right to self-determination despite facing oppression and injustice.
He said that India had been violating the United Nations Security Council resolutions and international laws and deprived the Kashmiris of their basic rights.
The Charman PMYP urged the international community to play its role in protecting the rights of the innocent people of Kashmiri and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmiri people's cause.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man dies after being hit by train22 seconds ago
-
Governor Balochistan urges business community to take advantage of investment opportunities in Baloc ..10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s senators’ delegation visits Uzbekistan Senate Secretariat in Tashkent10 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity: Gilgit-Baltistan observes 'Kashmir Black Day' with rallies, protests10 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP congratulates newly elected Commonwealth secretary-general Shirley Botchwey10 minutes ago
-
World Day for Audiovisual Heritage marked on Sunday11 minutes ago
-
Rising smog level in Pakistan exacerbated by stable meteorological conditions: PMD11 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black Day observed in Sanghar20 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa calls vendors, artisans to book stalls for Lok Mela in November20 minutes ago
-
Rana tanveer condemns Indian atrocities21 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 57 under-construction buildings on dengue SOPs violations21 minutes ago
-
Emerson University observes Black Day21 minutes ago