Mashhood Condemns Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities of the brutal Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)and paid rich tribute to the courageous Kashmiri people.

In his message on ‘Kashmir Black Day’, he said that India had been violating human rights in occupied Kashmir for 77 years and had turned the IIOJK into one of the most militarized areas in the world.

Mashhood added that brave Kashmiris were striving for their right to self-determination despite facing oppression and injustice.

He said that India had been violating the United Nations Security Council resolutions and international laws and deprived the Kashmiris of their basic rights.

The Charman PMYP urged the international community to play its role in protecting the rights of the innocent people of Kashmiri and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmiri people's cause.

Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu Sunday Moral

