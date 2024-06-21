Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on Friday, extended warm congratulations to the Women Squash players Mahnoor and Mehwish for achieving the Gold Medals in the Australian Junior Open 2024.

Expressing immense pleasure in their victory, he said that Mahnoor's and Mehwish incredible talent, dedication, and teamwork had earned the highest honour for the country.

“We're beyond proud of you both for your outstanding achievement and your inspiration to countless young athletes.

Your perseverance and passion are a reminder that dreams do come true.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of PMYP also congratulated the weightlifter Haidar Sultan for winning the Gold Medal in the 61-kilogram category weightlifting event at the BRICS Games in Russia.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of sports in promoting unity, resilience, and national pride and reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing all necessary resources and support to empower and enhance Pakistan’s standing in the world of sports.