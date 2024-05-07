Open Menu

Mashhood Discusses PM's Youth Loan Scheme With SBP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 10:08 PM

Mashhood discusses PM's Youth Loan Scheme with SBP

The Chairman of the Prime Minster Youth’s Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting with representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and partner banks to discuss the progress and plans regarding the Prime Minister's Youth Business Loan Scheme (PMBLS) and the establishment of E-Rozgar Centers across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Chairman of the Prime Minster Youth’s Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting with representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and partner banks to discuss the progress and plans regarding the Prime Minister's Youth Business Loan Scheme (PMBLS) and the establishment of E-Rozgar Centers across Pakistan.

The meeting served as an opportunity to review the achievements of the loan scheme and explore collaborative strategies to empower youth entrepreneurship in the country further.

The PMBLS, a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, has successfully disbursed Rs 84.6 billion to youth across Pakistan, providing them with vital financial support to pursue their entrepreneurial ventures in just one year of its relaunch.

Notably, among the beneficiaries, 16,000 are women, reflecting the programme's commitment to gender inclusivity and empowerment.

During the meeting, participants engaged in constructive discussions on the effectiveness of the loan scheme and explored ways to enhance its outreach and impact.

Emphasis was placed on streamlining processes, improving accessibility, and addressing the evolving needs of young entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, the meeting delved into the formation of E-Rozgar Centers across Pakistan, which are envisioned to serve as catalysts for youth empowerment and employment generation in the digital era.

These centres will provide training and resources to equip young individuals with the necessary skills to thrive in the online marketplace, thereby enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial potential.

"The Prime Minister's Youth Programme remains committed to fostering a conducive environment for youth entrepreneurship and innovation," said the Chairman of PMYP.

"Our partnership with the State Bank of Pakistan and other financial institutions is instrumental in realizing this vision, and together, we will continue to empower the youth of Pakistan to realize their full potential."

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to collaboration and innovation in advancing youth entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Pakistan.

The participants expressed optimism about the transformative impact of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme initiatives and pledged to work closely to ensure their continued success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Prime Minister Business State Bank Of Pakistan Young Progress Women From Billion Employment

Recent Stories

President for dialogue with all political forces i ..

President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case

Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case

2 minutes ago
 RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center ..

RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi

3 minutes ago
 Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire ami ..

Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling

2 minutes ago
 Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punja ..

Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Gove ..

Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan

1 minute ago
PITHM organizes counselling session

PITHM organizes counselling session

1 minute ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special In ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal leaves f ..

1 minute ago
 Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of Ma ..

Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident

1 minute ago
 AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electri ..

AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes

1 minute ago
 Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: ..

Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Though ..

8 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan