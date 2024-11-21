Mashhood Inaugurates PMUS Olympiad 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday that Youth is the hope and symbol of the development of Pakistan.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister’s University Sports (PMUS) Olympiad 2024 at Pakistan Sports Complex, he said that the destiny of the nation was made by its youth with hard work, courage and honesty while Pakistan has a talented youth and has a pivotal role in advancing the country towards fast-paced development.
“We are dedicated to preparing our youth to excel in diverse fields, from sports to technical education, arts and culture to entrepreneurship, Information technology-driven industries to traditional crafts. This holistic approach will enable them to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan's socio-economic development," he added.
Mashhood said that after the successful holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, new projects were being launched with the cooperation of international development partners in various sectors while international financial institutions and big powers were showing interest in investing in Pakistan.
“With 3,000 participants, the PMYS Olympiad will not only foster a spirit of healthy competition but will also serve as a platform for the youth to engage, excel, and represent their universities with pride."
Chairman PMYP said that the youth's role was critical in handling the challenges of climate change, digital innovations, and economic stability.
"Only healthy, skilled, and innovative youth can make Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country." He added that a youth-led rights-based, and youth-focused development agenda in Pakistan is essential for the nation's future.
"Let us work together to ensure that the pathways we pursue today lead to a more prosperous and sustainable future for all".
